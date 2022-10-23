Shocking all that he touched, noted Parisian and beloved Santa Anthony Harold “Tony” Clark, 63, died unexpectedly Tuesday after a lengthy health battle.
Clark had volunteered thousands of hours as Santa after receiving his first dose of the Christmas spirit in 1965 when he got his chance to play Santa in a school play when he was six years old.
“We had so much fun at that Christmas party,” Clark recalled in 2019. He had followed in his father’s footsteps as a Santa helper.
Clark traveled far and wide to bring the joy of Christmas and Santa to as many people as he could, often traveling hundreds of miles in all directions to perform as Saint Nick across Texas and the Midwest.
Clark performed as Santa in Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Tyler, Mt. Pleasant, Sherman and Denison, among many other places, and often visited homes upon request.
“I’ve done it all my life,” he said in a 2019 interview. “I think Santa is more than a big, fat guy putting on a red suit and being jolly. I love to give, and I love children. I love the happiness and smiles I see from kids. It makes it all worthwhile to me. Not just anybody can do that, I don’t think.”
In addition to his duties as Santa, Clark retired from the operations department of Kimberly-Clark Corp. and served with Kiwanis International and on the board of directors for Lamar and Red River counties Crime Stoppers.
Other organizations Clark was involved with include, the Paris Traffic Commission, Toys for Tots and Adopt-A-Cop. Clark was also a volunteer fireman for the Paris Fire Department and a member of His Place Fellowship Church.
After the COVID-19 pandemic left Clark unable to leave his home at Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for many months, his cousin, Patti Torres, organized a parade bringing the community to Clark.
Many in the community expressed their admiration for Clark and his efforts following news of his death, flooding Facebook with comments of praise.
“He’s just a great guy. He makes a great Santa Claus,” paramedic and parade participant Bryan Mackey told The Paris News in 2020. “I think he’s been doing it for so many years because he loves the kids. He likes to see their faces light up. That was his motivation.”
Clark is survived by his mother Helen, his son Justin, brother Jim, and sister-in-law Carolina, of Yukon, Okla. He is also survived by three nephews, one niece, numerous cousins and special friend Vickie Eisele.
Dozens of public comments were posted to The Paris News Facebook page, giving condolences and well-wishes to Clark’s family.
“Tony had the natural smile, rosey cheeks, and could make his belly shake with his hearty laugh,” Virginia Utz wrote on The Paris News Facebook page. “He will certainly be missed.”
“RIP Tony!” wrote Teresa Allen.
“He was such an amazing person, always enjoyed doing for others, and touched so many lives as he was the Best Santa and he will be missed by so many!” Allen wrote. “It’s heartbreaking but he’s no longer in pain, God has taken him home! Prayers for his family.”
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Toys for Tots, care of Richard McIntire, 604 County Road 13300, Paris, TX 75462; Adopt A Cop, 6080 Post Oak Road, Reno, TX 75462; or the 100 Club of Lamar County, P. O. Box 790, Powderly, TX 75473.
Clark’s family addressed the public in his obituary.
“Tony loved his family and friends dearly, and all the kind words and remembrances spoken about him are cherished,” family members wrote. “Heaven gained an angel in Tony Clark. He will be missed.”
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.