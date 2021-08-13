Jim Giddens was born in Wichita Falls on July 28, 1941 to Robert Wesley Giddens and Hazel Maxine Watson Giddens.
He married his high school sweetheart Sue Townes on Aug. 19, 1960 in Clarksville. They had three children, Laura, Cheryl and James.
His wife, Sue Giddens; and two sisters, Loretta Kilmer and Alice Fay Collins preceded him in death.
Jim graduated from Clarksville High School in 1959. Jim excelled in football while in high school, receiving numerous awards and recognition. After graduating he served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and upon discharge from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana he entered Northeast Louisiana State College School of Pharmacy.
After Pharmacy School Jim was employed as a Pharmacist Assistant Manager by Walgreens Drug in Shreveport, Louisiana. Later he and his family moved to Avery where he and Sue owned and operated Avery Pharmacy for many years.
Jim and his family attended First Baptist Church of Avery where he served as a Sunday school teacher, R.A. leader and became an Ordained Deacon. Throughout his years in Avery, Jim was very involved and served his community well by coaching little league baseball, teaching Sunday school and helping with various youth groups along with church and community functions. He served as President of the Avery Chamber of Commerce and President of the Red River County Genealogy Society.
Jim and his family moved to Dallas in 1978, where he owned and operated pharmacies in Mesquite and Dallas. In 1996, Jim and Sue moved to Paris where he semi-retired working for various pharmacies in the area. They became members of Victory Baptist Church where Jim served as a Deacon and President of his Victory Sunday School Class. Later on they became members of Ramseur Baptist Church, of Paris where he served as Deacon and at the time of his passing was Deacon EMeritus.
Jim loved telling others about Jesus and did so often. He was always known to be kind, encouraging and dedicated, especially to his family and loving wife Sue. Jim and Sue considered their most important accomplishment being close to their children and grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all of those who loved and cared for him over the years. A special thank you to the staff at Heritage House, the ICU Department of Paris Regional Medical Center and Clarksville Funeral Home. Jim was loved and will be missed by many.
Survivors include his daughter, Laura Jordan and husband, Rick, of Reno; daughter, Cheryl Hall and husband, Dean, of Huntsville; son, James Giddens and wife, Cathy, of Palm Coast, Florida; grandchildren, Lacey, Ragan, Wesley, Deena, Shelby and John; great-grandchildren, Addison, Ava, Landon, Aubree, Wyatt, Roslyn, Pierce, Jax and Mason. Jim was also close to the extended family, including nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are set for 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Lindeman Chapel, of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. John Brown and the Rev. Don Morton officiating. Burial will follow in Stones Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
