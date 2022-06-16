Roger Dale Jones

Retired Master Sergeant Roger Dale “Rocky” Jones, 71, of Paris, left his earthly home to be reunited with his son, Dusty Jones.
A funeral service has been set for Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Family Worship Center, located at 1215 NW 19th Street in Paris, with Pastor Jeffrey Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening at the church.
He was born in Ballinger, Texas on May 27, 1951 to Rudolph and Faye McQueen Jones.
He married Sandra Vickers on April 27, 1973 in Reno, Texas.
He was a member of Family Worship Center. He served in the United States Air Force for 21 years. He received a Meritorious Medal. He loved serving his Lord, loving his family and supporting his country.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra Jones; children, Shannon Tener, Jay John Jones and wife, Karen; daughter-in-law, Brianna Jones; grandchildren, Zachary Tener and wife, Samantha, and their soon to be son, Wyatt, Autumn Garner, Hailey Jones, Katie Jones, Mason Jones; siblings, Bobby Jones, Margie Barnes, Terry Jones, Dolly Crow and Brenda Navarro; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dusty Jones; parents; grandparents; sister, Jerri Clark; brother, Jimmy Jones.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Gene Vickers, Roger Powell, Zachary Tener, Barry Boswell, Donnie Toler and Dub McKinney.
Online condolences may be sent to the Jones family at fry-gibbs.com.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.