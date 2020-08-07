Mary Ida Richey passed away at Silver Bluff Advanced Nursing Home on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Canton, North Carolina.
She was born in Paris Texas to Byron Bentley Richey and Clara Woodby Richey on July 31, 1935.
She will have a small private graveside service and be buried in Lake Junaluska, North Carolina.
Mary grew up in Paris, attended Paris schools and graduated from Paris High School. She then attended North Texas State University and graduated with a degree in education. Mary used her education, always staying close to the Methodist Church, and taught school in both the United States and abroad for U.S. military children. She always had wonderful photos of her travels abroad for the family to gather at Christmas to view.
Mary was a kind, generous, empathetic and loving person and had a smile that could melt your heart. Her love of God and Jesus Christ were foremost in everything she did.
Mary met Joseph Hale while teaching, and working in the Methodist Church in Odessa Texas, and they were married in June of 1964. Joe was a Methodist Evangelical Preacher for the World Council of Methodist Churches. Mary and Joe traveled extensively in the United States and abroad spreading the word of Christianity. While living in Nashville they became friends with many familiar personalities such as Billy Graham, Chet Adkins, Charlie Pride, and once even had a meeting with the Pope.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Byron Richey; her mother, Clara Richey; her sister, Jeanette Richey Gentry; and her husband, Joseph Hale.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Glen Hale, of Raleigh North Carolina; and brothers, Jerry Byron Richey and wife, Dorothy and Timothy R. White, of Paris Texas.
