Michael Shaun “Booty” Elmore, of Paris, passed from this earthly life on Aug. 4, surrounded by family and is now completely healed and pain free.
Shaun was born May 20, 1981, to Deborah (Craig) Elmore and Eddie Elmore. Shaun was a bright spark in this world and touched the lives of so many. Shaun loved bodybuilding, going to the casino and hanging out with friends.
Shaun was preceded in death by his beloved grandmothers, “Nanny” Jolene Stellpflug and “Gay Gay” Gay Elmore; grandfathers, “Papaw Craig” Kenneth Craig and “Papaw” Howard Lewis; also, his uncle, Kevin Craig.
Left to cherish his memory are: his mother, Deborah Elmore of Paris, his father and step-mother, Eddie and Renee Elmore of Paris; his grandfathers, James Elmore of Mesquite, and Leo Stellpflug, of Paris; three brothers, Brock Elmore, Shane Posey and wife, Kyla, and Shelton Posey, all of Paris; three sisters, Brooke Elmore of Paris, Pamela Furtch and husband Keon of Paris, and Paige Elmore of Bryan; and his nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and all his rowdy friends.
Graveside services will be provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors today at 2 p.m. at Shady Grove Cemetery in Pattonville, with Phillip Lamb and Joe Smith officiating. Visitation was Aug 7 at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 425 S. Church St., Paris, TX.
