Paris police officers responded to a disturbance at George Wright Homes at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday. The complainants reported they had been threatened by a man with a gun and the man was now following them. Police said they found the suspect, 24 year old Keonta Kiar Morris, who was sitting in his vehicle. Morris was found to have two outstanding traffic warrants. Police reported that during the arrest, Morris was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and numerous suspected Xanax pills that he did not have a prescription for. Morris was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a firearm, and the traffic warrants. Morris is waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Firearm, crossbow stolen
Paris police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 2200 block of Jackson Street at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday. Officers reported that the complainant didn’t lock the vehicle the evening before and found that someone had broken in and stolen a handgun and a crossbow. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating reported fraud
Paris police met with a complainant of a fraud at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. The complainant reported that during the month of September, a person they knew had removed money from an account that they did not have permission to access. The incidents are under investigation.
Investigation into Saturday shooting determines vehicle not shot at
Paris police investigated an incident that happened Saturday where a vehicle was reportedly shot in the 700 block of North Main Street. Police said the investigators determined that the vehicle had not been shot, even though the windshield was damaged. The complainant told the investigators that he never heard a gunshot and did not see a flash from a gun being shot. Investigators said that the damage to the vehicle’s windshield happened before the incident was reported.
Woman arrested on outstanding parole violation warrant
Amanda Gail Gilbert, 28, of Paris, was arrested in the 300 block of 12th Street NE at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday. Police said during an investigation, Gilbert was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where she remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested 2 people on Tuesday.
