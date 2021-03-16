Thousands of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses are making their way into the Red River Valley this week.
Considered a vaccine hub by the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Paris-Lamar County Health District is scheduled to receive 1,000 Moderna doses. One hundred Moderna doses each are on their way to Paris Regional Medical Center and Red River Urgent Care. Also considered a vaccine hub, Texoma Medical Center in Bonham is scheduled to receive 1,170 Pfizer-BioNTech doses. No doses were scheduled for shipment to Delta County, according to the state’s allocation list.
Shipments of vaccine doses are determined by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel weekly, with numbers released on Mondays. Texas is now 14 weeks into the vaccine rollout, and has opened eligibility to Phases 1A, 1B and 1C. Phases 1A and 1B includes frontline health care workers, first responders, those 65 and older and those 16 or older with at least one chronic health condition that puts them at higher risk for severe infection. New this week is Phase 1C, which includes anyone over the age of 50.
This week’s vaccine clinic in Paris will move to the Paris High School gymnasium, 2255 S. Collegiate Drive, as there is a previously booked event Friday at the Love Civic Center, the City of Paris announced. There are nearly 2,000 doses available for first time vaccinations, city officials said.
Phone calls to registered residents will continue this week. Officials ask that those who signed up answer their phone even if they don’t recognize the number on the caller ID. Anyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to register by calling 903-737-4167 between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesdays and Thursdays or visiting paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist. Those already on the waiting list are asked not to call or re-register online because it could delay their call.
Fannin County’s vaccine call center is available at 903-583-2189 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.
Free saliva-based Covid-19 testing is available to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville St. Registration is available at DOCSHealthTesting.com. The test is free, there are no requirements other than no eating or drinking 15 minutes prior to getting tested. Results will be available within 72 hours, and positive results receive a medical consultation from a provider.
To find additional testing sites, visit tdem.texas.gov/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.