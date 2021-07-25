The Deport City Council will meet on Monday to discuss a variety of issues, including a potential security system, plans to use the American Rescue Plan Act money and a possible reconnect fee increase.
The council will also discuss collecting an owed total of $4046 from RMB Construction, replacing two pumps at the sewer plant and bills for the community center. The city may revisit the $40 fee to haul large items such as a mattress to the city dump.
Other matters of public interest include discussion on a property at 310 N. Jeffus St. and a camper trailer at the Union 76 station, as well as discourse from property owner Robert Farris regarding Lamar Road.
Due to technical difficulties, the agenda has not been published on Deport City Council’s website, but it is still available upon request by phone.
