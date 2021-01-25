At 5:36 a.m. Sunday, Paris police responded to an aggravated assault in the 200 block of 25th Street NW. The 36-year-old male complainant said that someone knocked on the front door and, when he answered it, a white man struck him with a pipe and left screaming something about the complainant trying to sleep with the suspect’s girlfriend.
The complainant said he had been at the suspect’s house earlier and they had been drinking together. The suspect had not been found at the time of the report. The incident is under investigation.
Arrest made for felony warrant
Michael Dean Daniels, 53, of Paris, was arrested at the Lamar County Adult Probation Office at 3:37 p.m. Friday on a felony motion to revoke warrant.
Daniels' original conviction was for possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. Daniels was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Man arrested after not paying for hotel room, possession of drugs
Paris police responded to a criminal trespass in the 3700 block of NE Loop 286 at 11:31 a.m. Saturday. Officers said they found Edward Delaney Waymire, 27, of Lewisville, Texas, inside a room. Waymire was told he had to leave the premises due to not paying for the room.
Police said Waymire then walked to the front lobby and began cursing at the employees. Waymire was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
He was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana and was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Waymire was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Terroristic threat reported
Paris police met with a complainant who reported a terroristic threat at 12:56 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lamar Avenue. The complainant said her ex-boyfriend from Bullard, Texas, had been sending her messages saying he was going to assault her.
The incident is under investigation.
Arrest made on probation warrant
Donnie Teafatiller, 27, of Paris, was arrested in the 700 block of 10th Street SE at 6:11 p.m. Sunday on a felony motion to revoke probation warrant. Teafatiller is currently on probation for a possession of a controlled substance conviction.
She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where she remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 192 calls for service and arrested 10 people over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.