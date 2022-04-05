Frances Boyd Simmons, 95, of Granbury, Texas, died on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at a local hospital.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8 at the Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Bright-Holland Funeral Home on Thursday, April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Mrs. Simmons was born on Dec. 19, 1926 in Yantis, Texas, a daughter of Jacob Pinkney Boyd and Lula Medie Bevill Boyd.
She married Guthrie Weldon Davis on May 17, 1947 and they were married until his death in 1970. She married Morris Ray Simmons on July 20, 1973 and they were married until his death in 1997.
Together, she and Mr. Simmons operated Simmons Local Moving from 1978 to 1990.
She was a former member of First Baptist Church of Paris. She proudly lived independently until her death.
Surviving are her son and wife, Daren and Berni Davis, of Granbury, Texas; daughter, Sarah Jones, of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Susan Sasser and husband, Michael and Whitney Jones, all of Nashville; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; seven brothers, Oscar Boyd, Auther Boyd, Burl Boyd, Clyde Boyd, Harvey Boyd, Terrell Boyd and Merrell Boyd; and one sister, Stella Boyd Gieck.
