Gary Riffle, 71, of Paris, Texas, formerly of North Lima, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Gary was born on Jan. 2, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Oscar and El Jean Riffle.
Gary owned and operated Paris Orthotic and Prosthetic (O&P) lab for 21 years with his wife, Pauline. He was an avid fisherman, competing in more than 100 professional events across the country.
Gary is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pauline; one son, Jason (Jessica) Riffle, of Charlotte, North Carolina; three daughters, Michelle (George) Pugh, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, Kristy (Joey) Dean, of Denton, Texas, Mindy (Randy) Roberson, of Savoy, Texas; three sisters, Sandra (Richard) Evans, of North Lima, Ohio, Cathy (Eric) Sellers, of Evans City, Pennsylvania, Carol Charniga, of Troy, New York; one brother, Richard (Debbie) Riffle, of Troutman, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Samuel, Sophia, Emily, Jacob, Jasmine, Jada, Jonathan, Joshua, Wyatt; and one great-grandchild.
Gary was preceded in death by his brother, John Riffle, of Paris, Texas.
A funeral service will be held at Bright-Holland Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Millsap officiating. Graveside services will be at 1:30 pm in Fairview Cemetery in Savoy, Texas. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m to 11 a.m. on Thursday.
