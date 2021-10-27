Thomas Calvin Isom Jr., better known as Tommy or Isom, was born prematurely to Thomas Calvin Isom Sr. and Lorene Stell Isom on a very stormy night on April 25, 1950, at St. Joseph Hospital, in Paris, Texas.
Tommy survived several very serious childhood diseases, which obviously gave him a sense for adventure. He graduated from Blossom High School in 1969 and attended Paris Junior College but left one semester early to look for more exciting job options. He started to explore his possibilities in his late teens and twenties trying out the local railroad tracks, riding the rails without a train. This could be where the classic phrase “Isom Short Cut'' was first initiated. He and some of his buddies played fast paced driving games through Lamar and Red River Counties, always outsmarting the foxes with red and blue flashing on top of their cars.
One of his early hero’s, was Jr. Johnson. But bootlegging did not meet the approval of his parents nor his soon to be wife, Denise. Other talents Tommy was known for, driving on the sidewalk, driving backwards on the roads and through the Sonic, burnouts and turning on fireplugs.
His actual work history included a hand at hay hauling, house moving, concrete work and he finally found his niche working with his father, Big Daddy at Skidmore Trucking. He also worked several years driving a concrete truck until he finished his career with the City of Paris in the City Shop, retiring in April of 2010.
He married the Love of his Life, Denise Burleaud, on May 31, 1981. The two of them started their lives together traveling the southern states, Drag Racing, Rod Running/Car Showing and Dirt Tracking and anything else Tommy could talk Denise into. The two, both, were instrumental in raising several unruly and very spoiled dogs, cats and horses. They also helped corrupt several nephews and one niece.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Denise Burleaud Isom; his beloved pet, Boo Bear, of Blossom, Texas; his sister, Linda Sims, of Mixon, Texas; nephew, Samuel Sims and wife, Keri, of Tyler, Texas; brother-in-law, Raymond Criswell, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; nephews, Ray Criswell, and wife, Barbara, of Lawton, Oklahoma, Les Watkins and wife, Shannon, of Blossom, Texas, Robbie Criswell, of Lawton, Oklahoma, Shawn Criswell and wife, Amber, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, William Criswell and wife, Tamara, of Talco, Texas; brother-in-law, Lucian Burleaud and wife, Martha, of North Richland Hills, Texas; and niece, Catherine Burleaud, of Ashford, Washington; and many, many great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ann Criswell; brother-in-laws, Sam “Sammy” Sims, Michael “Rod” Sims and Joey “Bubba” Sims.
Psalms 23:4
1(A Psalm of David.)
The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. 2 He maketh me lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. 3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. 4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. 5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. 6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.