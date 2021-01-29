Dardanell Franks Lollar, 90 of Paris, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Funeral services have been set for Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ramseur Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Morton officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday starting one hour prior to the service time.
She was born on March 27, 1930 to Pluma Hughes Franks and Gabriel Clifton Franks, in Columbus, Mississippi.
In 1946 she married a local, Claude Lollar, with whom she spent 67 years with. Soon they started their family, a son, Lawrence Calvert Lollar, daughters, Candice and Michele.
Having begun their family journey in Columbus, they lived in various cities throughout Mississippi, but then moved to Rogersville, Tennessee, Fort Pierce, Florida and eventually moved to Paris in 1976. She stayed active in her church, Ramseur Baptist Church and was active with DAR.
She leaves behind her son; and both daughters; as well as two grandchildren, Graham Harrison Scott, of Rogers, Arkansas and granddaughter, Catherine Cardenaux Trevino, of Dallas, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Locke Boyd.
Online condolences may be sent to the Lollar family at fry-gibbs.com.
