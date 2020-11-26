NOV. 24 to NOV. 25
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Nov. 24
11:21 to 11:31 p.m., 248 2nd St. SE.
First Responder-Paris
Nov. 24
8:01 to 8:14 a.m., 1934 E. Booth St.
4:30 to 4:39 p.m., 100 W. Neagle St.
5:47 to 7:02 p.m., 3750 Leigh Drive.
Nov. 25
2:36 to 2:58 a.m., 1750 E. Washington St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Nov. 25
12:05 to 12:13 a.m., 1406 Sperry Ave.
Public Service
Nov. 24
7:29 to 7:44 a.m., 2470 40th St. SE.
