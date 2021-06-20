Paris High choir students recently competed in the UIL State Choir Solo & Ensemble Contest, and all seven students earned either a “superior” or an “excellent rating.”
Six students earned an “excellent” rating on their solo: Olivia Gunn, Tahirah Howard, Abagail Lawson, Chyna Lee, Abigail Long, and Brenna Mills. One student, Johnathan Young, earned a “superior” rating on his solo. Choir Directors Grace Tucker and Lindsay McCarter assisted in preparing the students for the contest.
The students continued their work on their original piece from Regionals and recorded it via video for adjudicators.
