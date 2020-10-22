The Paris Downtown Association invites the public to beep, honk and wave as the trick or treat parade drives around Bywaters Park on South Main Street Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Sponsored by the Paris Downtown Association and with the able help of the Fire and Police departments, the event will be free of charge.
Volunteers from downtown stores will be distributing candy to the ghosts and goblins as they drive by.
“We are excited to provide a unique way to honor this tradition in a safe way by staying in your car,” said Glee Emmite, president of the Paris Downtown Association.
Signs will direct the traffic around the park.
