Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.