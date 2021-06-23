Gail R. McKinney Jun 23, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gail R. McKinney, of Bogata, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021.Services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Wood Haggard Funeral Home Bogata. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gail R. Mckinney Pass Away Bogata Visitation Service Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News PJC hosting free Covid vaccination clinic Will constitutional carry spur handgun sales? Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12 Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPro/AM archery event outgrows Paris; organization to continue smaller eventsLamar County Grand Jury hands down murder indictmentAttorney advises Lamar County to take control of developmentsTracy Latrece OwensPOLICE BRIEFS: Detroit woman charged with drug possessionPhilip Ridley CecilPOLICE BRIEFS: Police investigating deadly conduct reportHoney Grove man suspected of injuring officer found dead in homeTisdell hired to lead PantherettesGarry L. Pridemore Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedGame warden: Black bear likely looking for new home (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists Online Poll Will constitutional carry spur handgun sales? Texans who are not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signed permitless carry bill into law. Will this spur handgun sales? You voted: Yes No I don't really care. Vote View Results Back
