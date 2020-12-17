PATTONVILLE — Prairiland Superin-tendent Jeff Ballard is expected to present information on construction projects and a possible May 2021 bond election when the board meets at 7 p.m. tonight in the administration building, 466 FM 196 South.
A public hearing on the 2010-20 Texas Academic Performance Report is to take place before the board signs off on the state mandated report.
Other agenda items include a band program report, approval of minutes from the Nov. 19 meeting, approval of November financials, consideration of a Texas Association of School Board’s update and the possible cancellation of the district’s current outside auditor contract and subsequent calling for bids for the 2021 fiscal year audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.