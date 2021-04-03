Antonio Silva, 60, of Paris, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Tri Star Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a Mass of Christian Burial for 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Raymundo Garcia officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Antonio, the son of Julian Silva and Maria de Jesus Piña, was born Sept. 1, 1960, in Pedregoso Pinos Zac., Mexico.
He worked a number of years in construction. His career as the head cook at China Star spanned fifteen years. Antonio was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Rosalinda Silva, whom he married on Dec. 29, 1984; three children, Mauricio Silva and wife, Grissel, Elizabeth Silva and husband, Jose Correa, and Miguel Silva and wife, Jami; grandchildren, Alderick, Brandon, Monzerrat, Emely, Aaron and Gabriel; a sister who was as a daughter to him, Rocio Silva; two nieces who were as grandchildren to him, Krystal and Melody; his siblings, Rosa Silva, Maximino Silva, Esteban Silva, Ascencion Silva, Noe Silva, Zenaida Silva, Carlos Silva, Ana Bertha Silva and Francisco; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
