SEPT. 5 to SEPT. 6
Paris Police Department
Ryan Colby Floyd, 32: Failure to appear/driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
John Tyler Kelley, 23: Public intoxication.
Michael Alexander Evans, 29: Motion to revoke/deadly conduct, motion to revoke/false report to police officers/law enforcement employee.
Quninton Heath Shugart, 24: Violation of parole, assault family/.household member with previous conviction, bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces
