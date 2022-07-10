Billy Frank Leonard, 74, of Reno, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Stillhouse Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
In hopes of helping others, Billy donated his body to Science Care for medical research. Bright-Holland Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Following Billy’s wishes, services are not scheduled.
Billy, the son of Earl Leonard and Hattie Richardson Leonard, was born Aug. 15, 1947, in Paris.
He proudly served in the United States Navy. Upon his honorable discharge, he began a career with Merico, retiring following 40 years of service to the company when it was Earthgrains/Sara Lee. He was a member of Paris Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Billy was proud to be an American. He always strived to buy products made in the U.S.A.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Hattie Leonard; his wife, Kathy Wilson Leonard; and three sisters, Patsy Frazier, Earlene Parson and Debbie Leonard.
Survivors include two children, Lisa Fendley and Brad Leonard and wife, Della; his grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Steward Sisson and wife Jessica, Jacob Sisson and wife Alyssa, Desiree Fendley, Jessica Leonard and Tyi Leonard; great-grandchildren, Brandon Sisson, Jaxon Sisson, Parker Sisson, Collin Sisson, Shane Sisson, Iliana Sisson, Aleeyah Leonard and KyZen Alberty; and two sisters, Peggy Penn and Judy Dockrey and husband, Ronald; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.