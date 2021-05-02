The Joseph Ligon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has selected four area high school seniors as Good Citizens. The students were honored as those best exemplifying the qualities of dependability, service, leadershi, and patriotism.
Javin Carey, a senior at Paris High School, is the son of Beige Sims. He has been a member of the varsity football and track teams for all four years. He has been active in the Texas Associa-tion of Future Educators and has advanced to its state and national competitions. Javin was also chosen as a homecoming king nominee. He works at Hibbett Sports after school.
Hannah Murdock, the daughter of Kerry and Sandra Murdock, is a senior at Prairiland High School. She has been a member of the varsity basketball, track and tennis teams while in school. A Texas Scholar, she has been in FFA, on the student council and on the yearbook staff. She has volunteered at the local food pantry and Habitat for Humanity. Hannah’s future plans are to earn a degree in speech/language pathology.
Stephanie Peters, a senior at Chisum High School, is the daughter of Beto and Margar-etha Peters. She has been active in the band for three years and has been on the honor roll each year. She has participated in UIL and Chisum First Priority and has received citizenship awards each year.
Merideth Puckett, the daughter of Paul and Melissa Puckett, is a senior at North Lamar High School. Very active in school clubs and organizations, she is president of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. She is also secretary of HOSA and a Texas Scholar. Merideth plans to attend Baylor University and then medical school in order to become a dermatologist.
