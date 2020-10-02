John Buford Whitney, 94, of Pattonville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Woodard Cemetery, with Dr. L. C. Stout officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled; however, friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home through noon on Saturday.
John, the son of Charlie Marion Whitney and Pearl Roddy Whitney, was born on May 4, 1926, in Minter, Texas.
He attended Minter Schools and graduated from Deport High School.
Following his service in the United States Navy, he worked in the oil fields. After moving to Dallas, he worked at Simmons Mattress Company for a number of years. He and Claudia then moved back to Deport, and John was a farmer and retired from Southwest Foundry.
He had served on the School Board of Trustees for the Deport Independent School District. John was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Deport where he was a deacon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Courtney Aaron Currin on Feb. 16, 1998; a son-in-law, Bill Dickey; a sister, Virginia Allison; and three brothers, Gayle Whitney, Graydon Whitney and Holland Whitney.
Survivors include his wife, Claudia Doris Norwood Whitney, whom he married on Sept. 4, 1948, building 72 years of family and memories; two daughters, Deborah Currin, of Pattonville and Belinda Dickey, of Sulphur Springs; four grandchildren, Shane Currin and wife, JaLeah, of Cunningham, Tonya Hunter and husband, Travis, of Pattonville, Jaclyn Winn and husband, Daniel, of Sulphur Springs and Darrell Lyn Johnson and husband, Brian, of Sulphur Springs; great-grandchildren, Sylvia Currin, Noah Currin, Christian Hunter, Jeremy Hunter and wife, Allysia, Courtney Hunter and husband, Austin, Kat Johnson and wife, Ashley and Jonathan Johnson; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
