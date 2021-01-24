JAN. 21 to JAN. 22
Vehicle Fire
Jan. 21
1:35 to 1:57 p.m., 333 Grand Ave.
First Responder-Paris
Jan. 21
8:13 to 8:37 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
9:16 to 9:19 a.m., 1109 Fitzhugh Ave.
10:30 to 10:37 a.m., 336 8th St. SE.
3 to 3:49 p.m., 2620 Spur 139.
4:42 to 5:30 p.m., 4191 FR 137.
9:09 to 9:25 p.m., 536 3rd
St. NW.
Jan. 22
5:04 to 5:21 a.m., 1065 Johnson Woods Drive.
Haz-Mat Incident
Jan. 21
6:32 to 6:41 a.m., 2151 Bonham St.
Public Service
Jan. 21
7:45 to 7:46 a.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
6:51 to 6:59 p.m., 430 Shady Oaks Lane.
