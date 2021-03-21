Donna Starks at Liberty National Bank’s Downtown location will retire, effective March 31, after 16 years of service with the bank.
Starks joined the bank in 2005 as a bookkeeping clerk. She later served as the bank’s primary proof operator until the bank converted to the teller capture system. Once the bank no longer had a proof department, Starks transferred back to being a bookkeeping clerk. Her responsibilities included, but were not limited to, assisting customer calls and questions and performing various back office tasks.
“On behalf of the board of directors, management and staff, I congratulate Donna for her 16 years of service,” Chairman Carl T. Cecil said. “Donna was a dedicated employee that treated her coworkers and customers with respect and always had a helpful spirit. We wish her the very best in retirement.”
Starks and her husband, Randy, have been married for 42 years and have two daughters, Jenice Starks Hutchison and husband, Steven Hutchison, and Carrie Starks Cannon and husband, Daniel Cannon. She also has five grandchildren, Zoey Hutchison, Baylea Hutchison, Alex Hutchison, Jacob Cannon and Elijah Cannon.
She plans to spend her retirement working on various home improvement projects and being with her family. The family has been longtime members of Church of Christ. The bank hosted a retirement reception Thursday.
