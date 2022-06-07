Gracie Maurine Womack, 97, of Paris, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Paris Chalet.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ronald Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Womack, the daughter of Foster Jack Norwood and Willie Clay Young Norwood, was born on Aug. 5, 1924, in Lamar County.
She graduated from Cunningham High School. She worked a number of years at Bealls Department Store in the Sherman store as well as the Paris store.
Maurine was a member of the Red Hat Society and a faithful member of Life Line Worship Center in Reno.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Willie Clay Norwood; her husband, Steve Womack; a daughter, Linda Drake and husband, Bruce; two grandchildren, Steven Drake and Rochelle Drake; a brother, Billie Jack Norwood and wife, Elaine; a brother-in-law, John Whitney.
Survivors include two daughters, Tammie Lawrence and husband, David and Kazan Lynch and husband, Richard; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Claudia Doris Whitney and Barbara Smith and husband, Charlie; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Waterford Hospice and the staff of Paris Chalet for the care given to their loved one.
Casket bearers will be E. J. Drake, Zack Drake and Kenneth Lawrence.
