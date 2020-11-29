The Lamar County Commissioners will announce nominees for the 2020 History Maker of the Year Award from the Lamar County Historical Commission at their 9 a.m. meeting Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The commissioners will consider naming the week of Dec. 1 through Dec. 7 as “Tree of Angels” week in honor of victims of violent crime and discuss a prospective employee to take over the role of Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent. They will also receive a letter certifying the county’s participation in a TxDOT County Assistance Program that will offer $18,772 for materials.
Maintenance/Building Superintendent Kerry Washington will update the court on ongoing repairs and maintenance to county buildings and property, including the roof of the courthouse, and the court will receive an update on spending of CARES Act funds.
The court will follow up on an agreement with Swinerton Energy to receive $57,000 from the company to cover damage to county roads and vote to add the money into the Precinct 1 Road and Bridge budget.
Commissioners will likely accept $5,198.54 to add to the Sheriff’s Office budget from the Texas Association of Counties, as well as $29,364 from the Center for Technology and Civic Life for Covid-19-related expenses.
In response to needed repairs to the county courthouse, the commissioners are expected to accept $61,765.31 from the Texas Historical Commissioners as grant reimbursement for work on the building.
County Auditor Kayla Hall will present the monthly financial report for the county.
