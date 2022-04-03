Patricia Ann Smith Freeman, 80, of Paris, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Funeral services have been set for Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Patricia was born on April 9, 1941, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to the late Edward Elmer and Lillian Estelle Withers Smith. She worked as an activity director at Renfro Nursing Home in Waxahachie, Texas, for over 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Freeman; brother, Aubrey; sisters, Dorothy, Doris and Eva; granddaughter, Natalie Skipworth; and great-granddaughter, Kaylee Starling.
Patricia is survived by her children, Debbie Cross and husband, Cecil, of Celina; Janice Meroney and Brad of Sanger; Pam Boswell and husband, Mark, of Paris; Jerry Madewell and wife, Mary, of Blossom; Teresa Toland and husband, Keith, of Paris; grandchildren, Bo, Steven and Daniel Cross, all of Celina, David and Shane Meroney of Ponder, Ashley Hamilton of Powderly, Brittany Tingen, Kristen Madewell, Jessica Baker and Jacob Madewell, both of Blossom, Brentley Toland of Paris and Jay Toland of Los Angeles; 27 great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Arron Peek, Officer Caleb Peek, Justin Hamilton, Jack Baker, Kagen Carson and Jay Toland. Honorary pallbearer is Gunnar “Little Man” Hamilton..
