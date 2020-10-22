Honda dealers are working to spread ‘Random Acts of Helpfulness’ at local pumpkin patch locations across North Texas
WHAT: With the fall season upon us and families starting to visit safe social distancing destinations, the Helpful Honda people are hoping to bring joy to families with their third annual Helpful Hondaween surprises across North Texas — complete with free pumpkins at outdoor local pumpkin patch locations.
Halloween will still be celebrated in creative ways, so why not start with some fun pumpkin decorating?
To help celebrate one of the most anticipated holidays for kids everywhere, the Helpful Honda people have a scary-good surprise this Halloween: free pumpkins! They’ll be popping up at pumpkin patches every week throughout October to surprise families with free pumpkins in cities ranging from Denton and Rockwall, to McKinney, Arlington, Aubrey and Paris. Please note, face coverings and safe social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.
The Helpful Honda people will also be surprising kids with complimentary pumpkin pails at pumpkin patches and public locations throughout the month. If you see a blue shirt at your local patch, it’s their job to carry your pumpkin, too. Tweet @NTXHondaDealers to celebrate all acts of helpfulness this Halloween and beyond.
WHEN AND WHERE: Complimentary pumpkin events
Saturday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Rockwall
Blase Family Farm, 1232 E Fork Rd, Rockwall, TX 75087
Saturday, October 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – McKinney, Aubrey
Storybook Ranch, 3701 Custer Rd, McKinney, TX 75070
Family Farms 1042 W Sherman Dr, Aubrey, TX 76227
Saturday, October 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Denton, Paris
City of Paris, 120 S Main St, Paris, TX 75460
Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 Hobson Lane, Denton, TX 76205
WHY?: It’s their job to be Helpful. Have you seen the Helpful Honda guys in blue in the TV commercials, doing fun and meaningful Random Acts of Helpfulness? Well, the helpfulness is real; both in the commercials and the real world. Buying pumpkins for residents across North Texas is just one of the ways the North Texas Honda dealers are being helpful in the community – no strings attached. This year, the North Texas Honda dealers have donated face shields to healthcare workers at local hospitals, volunteered at dozens of food banks, delivered meals to seniors, gifted critical supplies to teachers and students to support remote learning and much more. The Helpful Honda people have been spreading Random Acts of Helpfulness to local residents and organizations since 2017.
Need Any Help?
To request your own Random Act of Helpfulness, visit:
www.ntxhondadealers.com/help-me-honda
Follow the Helpful Honda people @NTXHondaDealers for fun clues around where they will bring Random Acts of Helpfulness next:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/NTXHondaDealers
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NTXHondaDealers
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ntxhondadealers/
