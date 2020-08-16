The Texas Department of Transportation will host an online virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 to gather public input on proposed improvements for Highway 82 from the Fannin-Lamar County line to Loop 286 in Paris.
A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will cover several improvements proposed for this portion of Highway 82, including: two, 12-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction; a 10-foot wide outside shoulder; and a 68-foot-wide depressed median or a 16-foot-wide two-way left turn lane. Also proposed is a five-foot-wide sidewalk at the edge of the right of way on both sides of the roadway.
The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional right of way and potential displacements of residential and commercial structures, officials said.
The pre-recorded presentation will explain the proposed improvements and includes maps of the project location and design. After the online presentation, residents can provide comments and input that will help TxDOT improve this important roadway. An interactive online survey will be available for the public to provide comments and feedback. The presentation will remain available online through the comment period deadline of Sept. 9, TxDOT officials said.
To view the pre-recorded presentation, go to www.txdot.gov and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by About Public Hearings, Meetings and Notices.
Comments can also be written and mailed to: Duane Good P.E., TxDOT Paris District Office, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. Comments may also be sent via email to Duane.Good@txdot.gov.
Special communication or accommodation needs for the virtual meeting, such as the need for an interpreter, can be arranged by contacting the district office at 903-737-9282 by Aug. 21.
