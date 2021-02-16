James Hanley, the coordinator for the Warming Station at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave., announced the church is extending the station’s days of operation. Originally set to close at 10 a.m. today, the station will remain open — 24 hours a day — through 10 a.m. Thursday.
All recommended precautions are being followed — masks are required and provided if someone does not have one, social distancing expected and ‘house rules’ are to be followed.
Through the generosity of a number of donors, the church has cots, sleeping blankets, pillows and adequate food for three meals a day and snacks throughout the day.
The Warming Station opened at 6 p.m. Friday as a service the homeless or anyone in need. Hanley can be reached at 903-517-8794 or call the church office 903-785-0387. Members from Lamar Avenue and community volunteers are needed to staff the Station throughout this time. To volunteer, call Hanley at the numbers above.
“We have been blessed by the outpouring of kindness from throughout our community and are grateful to help this special neighbors with a warm place to stay, food to feed their needs and show them the love of Jesus,” Hanley said.
