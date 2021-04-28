Ruth Mae Sanders, 99, of Forest Chapel, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at Harmony Grove Cemetery in Texarkana, Arkansas, with the Rev. Bill Dickey officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Sanders, the daughter of William Douglas Gay and Sarah Emiline Self Gay, was born on July 23, 1921, in Love County, Oklahoma.
She trained as a nurse’s aide at St. Michael’s in Texarkana and enjoyed a career that spanned many years. She and her husband, Richard Carl, farmed, had an orchard and broiler houses. Ruth was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Carl Sanders on April 29, 1975; three sons, Edward Leon Sanders on Aug. 29, 1968, Gary L. Sanders on July 13, 2013 and R. C. Sanders and his wife, Jean, who both passed away in 2012; two grandsons, Marvin Sanders in 1983 and Richard Owen Sanders in 2011; all her siblings, Earl Gay, Herbert Gay and wife, Edith and Ruby Harvick and husband, Cliff.
Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Sanders, of Forest Chapel; grandsons, Rickey Sanders and wife, Teresa, of Nashville, Tennessee, Edward Lee Sanders, of Forest Chapel, Joseph Sanders and wife, Janet, of Paris and John Sanders and wife, Cheryl, of Powderly; great-grandchildren, Lanny Hawkins and wife, Amber, Rickey Sanders, Joseph Sanders, Jacie Sanders, Jonathan Sanders, Cameron Fields, Kyleigh Fields and Christopher Sanders; great-great-grandchildren, Hayden and Maddie; three sisters-in-law, Betty Webb, Frances Starrett and Joyce Powell; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
