Wanda Nell Baxter, 84, of Flower Mound, Texas, passed away on May 22, 2021, at The Oaks in Flower Mound, Texas.
Wanda was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was supportive to her entire family and encouraged each of them to work hard and fulfill their dreams. She was active in church activities such as teaching children’s Bible classes, hosting, housing and feeding missionaries during their visits to the States, going on mission trips, fostering children and unwed mothers who needed a temporary home and being a friend to many who just needed a listening ear. She did all of these things while also providing childcare for other families in her own home and caring for her own family. She was always a servant wherever she was needed and loved every minute of being one. Her passion was helping others and loving her family and friends.
She was a loving wife to her husband, of almost 61 years. They were inseparable. In their retirement years, she rode with him on trail rides in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas and in the Bicentennial Parade across Texas. They had a horse ranch in Forest Chapel, Texas where they bred and raised race horses and Tennessee Walking horses.
Wanda loved to garden, cook, embroider, cross stitch, read and spend time with all her family, especially her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She touched the hearts of each and every person that has crossed her path. We have heard story after story of how she has advised young men and women to achieve their goals. She became the “grandmother” to talk to even if she wasn’t their grandmother. Everyone loved, respected and protected her throughout her rewarding life.
Wanda is survived by her son, Mike Baxter and wife, Sherry, of Anna, Texas; daughters, Katrina Muzalewski and husband, Ken, of Carrollton, Texas, Teresa Landreth and husband, Kevin, of Lewisville, Texas; grandchildren, Jason Baxter and wife, Julie Baxter, of Mount Vernon, Texas, Lauren Edquist and husband, Chris, of Bentonville, Arkansas, Brian Land and wife, Erica Hill, of Saginaw, Texas, Kristen Slack and husband, Corey, of Keller, Texas, Kaitlin Loftis and husband, Dewel, of Keller, Texas, Tucker Landreth, of Denver, Colorado, Jentry Bradstreet and husband, Chad, of Krum, Texas; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Quinn Edquist, Aviana Nicole Slack, Aria Brielle Slack, Scarlett Rae Loftis and Savannah Rose Loftis, Tylan Hill, Aubrey Hill and Ainsley Hill; her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and David Portell; sister-in-law, Carol Smith; nieces and nephews, Ronnie Smith and wife, Monja, Donnie Smith and wife, Kathy, Greg Smith and wife, Breanna, Stacey Portell, Todd Portell and wife, Jana and their children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wilburn Baxter; brother, Billy Wayne Smith; her parents, Casey and Lottie Smith; and infant sister, Donna Gail Smith.
