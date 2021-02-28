Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.