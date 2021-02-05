Michael Luke Bennett, 37, of Paris, a loving father, son and brother, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Michael, the son of Michael Lee Bennett and Donna Rosson Bennett, was born on Dec. 20, 1983, in Paris.
He was a 2002 graduate of North Lamar High School. Michael worked in the flooring industry. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed arrowhead hunting. Most of all he was a loving father to his son, Coalt Lee, who was the light of his life.
His father, Michael Lee Bennett, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his son, Coalt Lee Bennett; and Coalt’s mother, Jennifer Dudley; his mother, Donna Bennett; one sister, Crystal Bennett; nieces and nephews, Tierani Bryan, Skyler Bryan, James Laster and Lilly Bennett; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
