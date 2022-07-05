There’s something magical about string lights wrapped around every tree, business and awning in a downtown shopping center, and that’s exactly what property owner Susy Harper hopes to bring to town.
Following in the footsteps of cities like McKinney and Sulphur Springs, Harper dreams of a city square adorned by lights in every tree, crisscrossing above the streets to embrace incoming visitors. A well-lit plaza encourages more families, couples and friends to linger later into the night, making them more willing to shop at the neighboring businesses or stop for a bite to eat, she said. Even with the project in its early stages, businesses have already begun to take advantage of additional visitors to the square by staying open later each night.
“Light up Paris TX will create a vibrant downtown filled with dining, shopping, music, lights and fun. A gathering place for the people of our historic and unique town, the Plaza is our living room and representative of a caring community that attracts industry and growth,” Harper said.
The public-private partnership is entirely community and donor funded, though the City of Paris helps with technical assistance and tree-trimming for the lights. The group has also hired an official landscape light company, Art Stutsman of Moonlighting, to help.
The initial design seeks to light the eight trees around Culbertson Fountain, then add more about the fountain itself. Finally, the group seeks to add festooning between alleyways, crisscrossing strings of lights above the main streets. The festooning would continue down the various blocks from the center of the square for as long as the group has funding, Harper said.
The group is also working with various business owners, encouraging them to add lights to their awnings and display windows to create a cohesive appearance.
So far, the organization has raised more than $210,000. The funds will be used to light the fountain, sidewalks and benches in addition to nearby trees and the criss-crossed overhang of lights. Light up Paris TX also plans to replace the white bulbs in the city streetlights for a uniform warm, welcoming yellow glow.
However, concerns of high energy use have threatened the project. To combat them, Harper assured the public that all lights will be LEDs drawing minimal power. Strands are expected to last five to seven years, and the group will host twice annual maintenance checks.
City officials, including Director of City Planning and Community Development Andrew Mack and Main Street Coordinator/Historic Preservation Officer Cheri Bedford, are also excited for the lighting.
“It’s an ad hoc committee working together, and the funds for the work are all being paid through a private group. It’s really wonderful. The work they’re doing on the trees in the one acre park around the fountain is approaching $200,000. It’s going to put this community on the evening map. It’s helping to advance making Paris one of the great places in Texas,” Mack said.
“It’s so exciting because it’s going to be a game changer for the plaza and downtown. The plaza is a very special place, and people love to gather there. It has been dark at night, and this lighting has already just changed the whole outlook of downtown. People are walking around later at night and enjoying the plaza,” Bedford said.
To contribute, Harper asked donations to be addressed to Preserving Historic Properties, Inc. with a federal tax number of 20-0815487. Checks can be mailed to Light Up Paris TX. Paris Downtown Association P.O. Box 1123 Paris, Texas 75461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.