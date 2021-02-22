Betty Jean Mills, 80, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are not scheduled at this time. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mills, the daughter of Luther Hammond Chambers and Pauline E. Jones Chambers, was born on Sept. 13, 1940, in Lamar County.
She graduated from Paris High School and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree and Master of Arts Degree in Political Science from East Texas State University. She began her teaching career in public schools in Corpus Christi. In 1970, Betty began teaching government at Paris Junior College, retiring in May of 2019, following 49 years with the college.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Betty loved political science, teaching government and was a proud member of the Democratic Party.
Her parents; and three infant siblings, preceded her in death.
Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Case, of Paris; a son, Barton Mills and wife, Jenny Laws-Mills, of Portland, Oregon; three grandchildren, Cecilia Henderson and husband, James, Laurent Case and husband, Arturo Palos and Chloe Mills; a great-granddaughter, Bailey Marie Henderson; along with a plethora of friends and many, many former students.
