Bettie Ann Jarrett, 82, of Paris, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Legends Healthcare Center.
The family will conduct a memorial service on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Saving Grace Ministries at 2 p.m. The church is located at 901 NW 19 Street.
Bettie was born in Paris, Texas on July 1, 1939 to Jesse Franklin and Carrie Madeline Baker Henry. She loved serving the Lord and was a strong prayer warrior. She loved her family and will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Diana Kay McCool and husband, Jessie, Connie Rose and husband, Joe Bob, Robert Benniefield and wife, Ralphene; seven grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her children, Charles Ray Benniefield, Barbara Smith; grandson, Jimmy Kelley; numerous brothers and sisters.
Online condolences may be sent to the Jarrett family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.