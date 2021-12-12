Dr. Pam Anglin, president of Paris Junior College, has received the 2021 Carol A. Luthman Meritorious Service Award from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
The award was presented as part of the commission’s virtual national meeting Dec. 6. The presentation was made by Dr. Ivan Allen, Central Georgia Technical College president, in his role as President of the commission’s Board of Trustees.
“Her colleagues note that her knowledge of the standards and her collegial manner sets a good tone for visits,” Dr. Allen said. “Dr. Anglin, thank you for your service.”
A reliable participant for the commission, Anglin has served on 21 committee reviews, including two cluster offsite reviews, and has chaired six of them. She served as a member of the commission’s Board of Trustees from 2008 to 2013 and also as a member of the Committee on Compliance and Reports during that time.
“Thank you for this honor,” Anglin said. “Serving on committees and on the Board of Trustees has been a great experience; to be able to work with and learn from so many wonderful professionals from colleges across our region.”
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges is an educational accreditor recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. This agency accredits over 13,000 public and private educational institutions ranging from preschool to college level in the Southern United States.
