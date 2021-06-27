JUNE 24 to JUNE 25
FD Assist EMS
June 24
6:05 to 6:22 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
11:21 to 11:29 a.m., South Church Street.
5:34 to 5:53 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
6:23 to 6:42 p.m., 446 Fitzhugh Ave.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
June 24
3:06 to 3:35 p.m., 3144 Clarksville St.
June 25
12:03 to 12:16 a.m., 2905 N.
Main St.
First Responder
-Paris
June 24
1:53 to 2:14 p.m., 1601 Lamar Ave.
5:55 to 6:11 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
8:59 to 9:16 p.m., 3430 robin Road.
10:47 to 11:11 p.m., 440 Grand Ave.
11:36 to 11:52 p.m., 3394 Clarksville St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.