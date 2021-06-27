Fire and rescue

JUNE 24 to JUNE 25

FD Assist EMS

June 24

6:05 to 6:22 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.

11:21 to 11:29 a.m., South Church Street.

5:34 to 5:53 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.

6:23 to 6:42 p.m., 446 Fitzhugh Ave.

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

June 24

3:06 to 3:35 p.m., 3144 Clarksville St.

June 25

12:03 to 12:16 a.m., 2905 N.

Main St.

First Responder

-Paris

June 24

1:53 to 2:14 p.m., 1601 Lamar Ave.

5:55 to 6:11 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.

8:59 to 9:16 p.m., 3430 robin Road.

10:47 to 11:11 p.m., 440 Grand Ave.

11:36 to 11:52 p.m., 3394 Clarksville St.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.