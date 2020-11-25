Wesley Edward Rosenbaum, 72, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Cremation was under the care of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1948, in Waco, Texas, to Marvin Elgin and Leona Mae Crouch Rosenbaum.
Wesley loved music and played the guitar from a young age. He never met a stranger and loved to go camping and fishing, a pastime he shared with his children and grandchildren. Family was important to Wesley and his home always seemed to be full of laughter and children.
He served in the U.S. Navy where he was a heavy equipment operator. Wesley continued that line of work after getting out of the Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Orville, Marvin, Travis and Everett Rosenbaum; sisters, Myrtle Rosenbaum and Leona Reneau.
He is survived by his wife, Lanita, of the home; children, James Godwin, of Paris, Karen Money and husband, Sam, of Reno and Donna Norris, of Paris; grandchildren, Cassidy Money, Michael Godwin and wife, Deja, Labuln Norris and fiancé, Jayla, Marvin Norris, Emily Money, Jeremiah Norris, Jathan Money and Kaleb Norris; one great-grandchild, Easton Money; two sisters, Barbie Goss and Karen Jewell, both of Waco; and several nieces and nephews.
To leave a message for the family visit BrightHollandFuneralHome.com.
