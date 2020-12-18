Jerry Wayne Upchurch, 85, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home conducted graveside services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Providence Cemetery, with Bro. Don Shovan officiating. The family received friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the graveside.
He was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Jennings, Texas, a son of Jerry Emby and Luvenie Stallings Upchurch.
He married Norma Jean Covington and she preceded him in death in May of 2020.
He was employed by B & W for 36 years and then eight years for Clifford Horse Ranch. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
He had five brothers and seven sisters that preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Clint and Anna Upchurch, Randy and Marsha Upchurch and Dale Upchurch and Kim Allen; grandchildren, Charli Gabeline, Brandie Upchurch, Magen Price, Casey Upchurch, Cody Upchurch and Sara Beth Upchurch.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Upchurch, Casey Upchurch, Steve Upchurch, Danny Ward, Bobby Ward, Donnie Carroll, Chad Gabeline, Steve Bussell, Ben Armstrong, Steven Bussell and Leslie Howie.
Special thanks to Dr. Bercher, Platinum Hospice and caregivers Jennifer and Juanita.
Online condolences may be made at .fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.