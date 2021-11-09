FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups -- not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
DURANT, Okla. — The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority, headquartered in Durant, Oklahoma, is providing vaccinations to keep viruses at bay this winter season. Providing both the Covid-19 vaccination and applicable additional doses, along with the seasonal flu vaccine, will protect the community from potentially dangerous viral symptoms.
“The Covid-19 vaccination, with the combination of the seasonal flu vaccination, will help protect everyone from serious illness,” said Clinton Bullock, authority chief pharmacist. “It’s highly encouraged for anyone eligible to get vaccinated. The winter months bring everyone inside, creating more opportunities for viruses to spread quickly.”
The seasonal flu vaccination is available at all Choctaw Nation Clinics for patients with a Certified Degree of Indian Blood card.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is safe to get a Covid-19 vaccination and flu vaccination at the same time. The data collected shows generally similar possible side effects when given together or alone.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CDC recommend adults who meet eligibility criteria get a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The booster dose is in addition to the previously approved third dose for immunocompromised patients (potentially receiving four doses of the vaccination), which eligible patients could receive 28 days after their second dose. The patients who received the Pfizer or Moderna brand vaccinations and meet one of the following should get a booster dose six months after their second dose in the initial series or third dose for those who are immunocompromised: 65 years and older; age 18 and up who live in long-term care settings; age 18 and up who have underlying medical conditions; and, age 18 and up who work or live in high-risk settings.
For patients who received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those 18 years and older who were vaccinated two or more months ago. It is approved to “mix and match” any of the three approved vaccinations (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson), giving patients the freedom to get what is available to them or what they prefer.
To make an appointment to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, call 800-349-7026, ext. 6, using the myCNHSA app, or visit my.cnhsa.com. Call local clinics for details on how to get the flu vaccine.
