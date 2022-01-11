CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville ISD will partially shut down this week as Covid-19 cases in Red River County continue to rise.
Superintendent Kermit Ward on Monday announced that Clarksville Middle and High Schools will close until Jan. 20 while Cheatham Elementary will remain open. He said when the district went home for the weekend on Friday, it had full staff on the secondary campus. By Monday, eight members were out because of Covid-19. Four of those teach a core content class, he added.
The middle and high school is eight days ahead of Texas Education Agency requirements, Ward said, so the six-day closure will not affect the end of the school year.
Cheatham will continue in service although it’s attendance rate has dropped to 83% because the staff there are healthy, and in September, Cheatham missed four days of instruction while the secondary campus remained open.
All UIL events will be rescheduled, Ward said. The administration building will remain open.
The new year brings with it many challenges for cities, including infrastructure updates, affordable housing and employee shortages. Many of the challenges are interconnected — for instance, companies need employees, but employees need affordable homes to live in. Therefore, a housing shortage could contribute to an employee shortage. In the first six months of 2022, what would you like for city leadership to tackle as a top priority?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.