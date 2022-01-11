Clarksville ISD stock

Clarksville Middle and Clarksville High School

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville ISD will partially shut down this week as Covid-19 cases in Red River County continue to rise.

Superintendent Kermit Ward on Monday announced that Clarksville Middle and High Schools will close until Jan. 20 while Cheatham Elementary will remain open. He said when the district went home for the weekend on Friday, it had full staff on the secondary campus. By Monday, eight members were out because of Covid-19. Four of those teach a core content class, he added.

The middle and high school is eight days ahead of Texas Education Agency requirements, Ward said, so the six-day closure will not affect the end of the school year.

Cheatham will continue in service although it’s attendance rate has dropped to 83% because the staff there are healthy, and in September, Cheatham missed four days of instruction while the secondary campus remained open.

All UIL events will be rescheduled, Ward said. The administration building will remain open.

