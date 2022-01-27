Betty Glover, 92, of Paris entered eternal rest on Jan. 19, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. at Olive Branch Baptist Church, with the Rev. Billy Shepherd serving as eulogist. Interment will follow to Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Betty Lou King Glover was born on Oct. 15,1929 to Detta Guest and Jimmy King in Detroit Texas. She attended Gibbons High School.
At the young age of 12, she discovered her passion for doing hair. While employed with Philips Lighting Company, she perfected her craft by attending Aladdin Beauty College and was able to pursue her passion full time after devoting 20 years of service at Philips Lighting Company. During this time, she also owned and operated Booth St. Beauty Shop and B&C Beauty Supply store in downtown Paris, Texas. After over 70 years, she officially put away her rollers and unplugged her hair dryer for the final time in 2018.
On Oct. 1,1953 she married the love of her life Cotis Lee Glover. Within this union were her second and third love; her sons, Ronald Wayne and Cotis Lee Jr.
Betty was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and even a great-great-grandmother. She was a devoted wife to Cotis for over 50 years until his passing on Jan. 16, 2004.
She leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, Ronald and Cotis; self-appointed daughter, Marie (Melvin) Caesar; her sisters, Lucille Duncan Armstead, Evelyn Joyce Taylor, Molly Dibbles; brothers, Abner Glover, J.W Glover; she beloved every last one of her 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert Bruce; brother, Jimmy “Petey“ King Jr.; nephew, the Rev. Carlton Brown; and sister, Everlene Wallace.
The family has requested for everyone attending services to please wear a mask.
There are six Republican candidates and three Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party’s nominations to be the lieutenant governor candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas lieutenant governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.