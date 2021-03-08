The Rev. Dr. Thomas R. Calk, affectionately known as “Pastor Tom,” age 70, passed from this life to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris, Texas.
Funeral services are set for Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at The Lighthouse Church & Christian Center, 3910 S.E. Loop 286, here in Paris, Texas. The Rev. Samuel Calk will be officiating along with numerous eulogies that will be given. The family will receive friends at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
He was born one of 11 children, to Alfred W. and Mildred Rhuedine Sweeney Calk, on Sept. 7, 1950 in Seagoville, Texas. Five of his brothers were ministers and all three sisters married ministers.
He graduated from Miller Grove High School in 1968 with Honors. Some of his most enjoyable years were in school where he was voted, Class President, Most Popular, Most Likely to Succeed and Most Athletic, Mr. Miller Grove High School, and he was high school Beta Club and FFA President. He was one of two students chosen from the state of Texas as delegates to the National FFA Convention in Kansas City. He was later selected to receive the Hopkins County Educational Scholarship to Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
He began his ministry in 1966 while he was a sophomore in high school at age 16. He was exhorted with the Assemblies of God in 1966, received his Ministerial License in 1968 and ordained in 1974. He was a frequent high school, FFA, Beta Club and banquet speaker. He was a youth evangelist at revivals in churches of all regions, youth camps, crusades, conventions and rallies.
As years passed, he was an evangelist, teacher, lecturer, speaker and preacher in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Israel and 27 foreign countries. Simultaneously, he served offices in the Assemblies of God on Sectional, District, Regional and General Council National Levels. During all his years of ministry, he continued his education by correspondence through the Berean College of the Assemblies of God, receiving his Associate of Arts Degree in 1983 and his Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1990. He received his Masters Degree from North Carolina College of Theology in 2000 and his Doctorate of Theology in 2007.
He was twice named one of the “Outstanding Young Men of America” in 1973 and 1979. He was elected Senior Pastor of the Ellettsville Assembly of God of Bloomington, Indiana in 1974 and then was chosen Senior Pastor of First Assembly of God Church here in Paris, Texas in 1980. Both pastorates were named by The Assemblies of God as the fastest growing churches in the denomination. Moody Monthly Magazine and the International Sunday School Convention named the church in Bloomington, Indiana the second fastest growing church of any denomination in America, in percent of numerical growth.
Pastor Tom, as many fondly knew him, believed in outreach and reaching people beyond the four walls of his church. Thus, both pastorates experienced much of their growth by reaching out to his city and surrounding communities. In 1983 he received the Beverly Enterprises distinguished service award for Recognition of Ministry Care to the Elderly. In both pastorates his ministry included bus ministries, children and youth ministries, jail and prison outreach and in-home care groups reaching hundreds for Christ. He served on the Board of Directors for the Paris/Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, The United Way, Red River Valley Fair Association and The Kiwanis Club. He received “The Distinguished Service Award” in 1985 by the Paris Jaycees.
In 1992 he resigned as Senior Pastor at First Assembly of God and pioneered The Lighthouse Family Church of Paris as an inter-denominational congregation. From the old Red Barn Steakhouse, the church has grown with a new auditorium and educational wing being added. He then purchased the original Burrows convenience store and gas station and turned it into the church’s Activities Building and Fellowship Hall. Then, in 2004 the church had grown large enough to need to build the gymnasium.
He was elected to the Board of World Bible Way Fellowship in 2000 and was made the President of the Fellowship in 2019, a role that he took very much pride in. His constant communication and outreach phone calls caused the fellowship to grow tremendously over the past year and half, spreading into several other countries. Pastor Tom has always been dedicated to serving people, devoted to his wife and family, a proud American and had a strong love for his fellow-man.
He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 24 years, Patricia Calk; a stepson, Jason Cornelison; two stepdaughters, Carla Cornelison and Skylar Hoskins and fiancé, Jake Unger; five granddaughters, Zatorri, Alexius, Gabrielle, Peighton and Caroline; two great-granddaughters, Ari and Rhy’Niya. Along with one brother, Samuel Calk and his wife, Patricia; three sisters, Betty Ballard, Mary Slankster and Elizabeth Fletcher and husband, Rodney; and sister-in-law, Cindy Calk. Also, by eight nieces and their husbands and children; and four nephews and their wives and children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved father and mother; his brothers, Jimmy, Robert, William, Noel, Charles and Danny.
