A celebration of life service for Ruby Percival will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt Olivet Cemetery in Hugo, Oklahoma, with Pastor Doug McCloure officiating.
Ruby went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Paris, Texas at the age of 96.
Ruby Lee Percival was born in Hugo, Oklahoma on Sept. 12, 1925.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eunice and Edwin J. Hunkapillar; her sister, Ruth Hampton; her brother, Jack Hunkapiller; her husband, A.W. "Jiggs" Percival; and her stepdaughter, Frances Wheelus Harrison.
Survivors include her daughters, Gretta Wheelus Lee and husband, Larry Lee, of Oklahoma City and Monda Wheelus Fugett and husband, Brett Fugett, of Paris Texas. Other survivors include her grandchildren, Brian Lee and wife, Dawna, of Nampa, Idaho, Greg Lee and wife, Lindsay, of Oklahoma City and Stacy Lee Williams and husband, Marc, of Choctaw, Oklahoma, Jennifer Fugett Featherston, of Brownsboro, Texas and Kristin Fugett Terrell and husband, Stephen, of Paris, Texas; great-grandchildren are Kaleb, Dawson and Sawyer Lee, Jaxson and Alexis Lee, Cash and Rilee Williams, Abby and Ben Featherston, and Kynlee and Lyndin Terrell. She was also survived by her great-niece, Amy Scott and her son, Nate.
Ruby graduated as Valedictorian from Hugo High School. Her 81 years of employment included retirement from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, Merle Norman Cosmetics, and Ms. Ford's Dress shop. She was a member of Clayton Avenue Church of Hugo.
After spending most of her life in Hugo, Ruby moved to Paris, Texas in 2006 to be near her brother, Jack Hunkapillar and her daughter, Monda Fugett and some of her many loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at praterlampton.com.
