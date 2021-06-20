The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will take possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 867 7673 7284.
Tuesday’s agenda items include two executive sessions, one for consultation with an attorney and a second for deliberation regarding real property. Possible action on those discussions is planned after commissioners return to open session.
The agenda also includes presentation of a Distinguished Service Award to the Fannin County Historical Commission; discussion regarding livestock branding in Fannin County; possible action regarding development permitting; action to approve renewal of the Lake Fannin Facilities rental agreement; action to appoint member to the Texoma Council of Governments Governing Board; and action to select the insurance plan option through the Texas Association of Counties Health and Employee Benefits Pool for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
