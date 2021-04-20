April 18 to April 20
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
David Lynn Roberts, 56: Driving while intoxicated-third or more.
Jamar Jaray Rose, 17: Burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Paris Police Department
Thomas Dale Wells, 31: Possession of a controlled substance.
Summer Dekeria Woodson, 20: Abandon or endanger child criminal negligence.
Ricky June Hickson, 41: Assault causing bodily injury-family violence.
Lisa Danielle Bouillon, 52: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Holly Ann Soules, 36: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
David Michael Hunter, 26: Failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false informations, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, bail jumping and failure to appear, motion to revoke/criminal mischief, $100 to $750, motion to revoke/harassment.
Shane Bradley Andrew Ellis, 25: Possession of a controlled substance, penathy group 1, less than 1 gram.
Department of Public Safety
Christina Janet Godinez, 25: Possession of marijuana, no driver’s license.
Sabre Savannah Standifer, 28: Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
